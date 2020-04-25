BLITZ, Lady Gaga no longer knows what day of the week it is. In the bizarre video, with Jimmy Fallon

Lady Gaga was going to participate in a version of “home” from the program, Jimmy Fallon, written from the house of the speaker, but the call to the built-in Facetime have taken an unexpected turn.

The singer should make the most of the opportunity to announce an initiative, possibly in connection with the Covid-19 championship, but he answered the call of a jumbled sort of way, asking you to hold off on the talk for Friday (it was taped on Wednesday, and a call back for Monday.

Here is a conversation between Jimmy Fallon and Lady Gaga: (after five minutes), during which the artist will receive a number of other calls: