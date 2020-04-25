Britney Spears-break the walk by dancing to the sounds of Kings of Leon, and video

Britney Spears it was always a good dancer, and it showed that there is still energy in the day. Unfortunately, it’s not that he was able to avoid that, it’s an injury, an ugly one in the leg during a practice run.

In a video posted on her Instagram, She appears on dancing to the tune of “Sex on Fire”, from the Kings of Leon. Despite a sharp movement, she broke his foot, and the moment was filmed and can be seen more clearly — in addition to the hearing in a loud voice.

In the caption, and including, Britney spears, wrote the following:

Don’t dance in the last six months, so I’m in fifth gear, at this moment,🏎💥💃🏼!!! And yes….. I know I am barefooted …. don’t laugh, but I have grudo’s better on the ground up this way !!!! PS-you can listen to it when I broke my foot in here 🙄🙄🙄…. I’m sorry, it’s kind of loud !!!!!

Put on high of it, wasn’t it? It is recovering well! If you want to see the video, you just have to play with the following and the injury, that only occurs at the very end.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is currently in the up against the his father, Jamie Spears in court to regain control of their own property. At the start of 2019 at the latest, Britney spears was admitted into a psychiatric hospital to take care of your mental health after a period of stress.

In the course of the proceedings, the mother of the artist, also took a strong stand against Jamie’s, which is handling the career of her daughter.

At the moment, it is not clear how her case will be in court. The singer is currently on a hiatus, in his career, and has cancelled even his residency shows in Las Vegas.

