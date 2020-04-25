Britney Spears has claimed to have broken the record for the speed of Usain Bolt

In the face of the quarantine brought on by the pandemic of the new coronavrusa lot of people have discovered a new skill. The singer Britney Spearsfor example, you seem to have figured out to be a open. On Wednesday night (25/3), the pop diva has released an image on social media, which claims to have run the 100 metres at 5.97 seconds.
Some netizens, however, have pointed out a mistake done by Britney. This is because if you have done even a 100 metres in 5 seconds, they would have to overcome, and quite a world record. Today, the brand is among the women in 10.49 seconds, achieved by the north american Florence Griffith-Joyner1988). Among the men, and for the record, it belongs to a jerk Usain Boltthat made it the mark of 9.58 seconds in 2009. It would be Britney, the person, the more rapidly the planet?