Britney Spears has claimed to have broken the record for the speed of Usain Bolt

The singer has released the ‘done’ in social networks (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP) In the face of the quarantine brought on by the pandemic of the new coronavrusa lot of people have discovered a new skill. The singer Britney Spearsfor example, you seem to have figured out to be a open. On Wednesday night (25/3), the pop diva has released an image on social media, which claims to have run the 100 metres at 5.97 seconds.

“Usually I run 6 or 7 seconds). My first attempt was 9 and now I have done it!!! The 100-meter dash”, published in the social networks.

Some netizens, however, have pointed out a mistake done by Britney. This is because if you have done even a 100 metres in 5 seconds, they would have to overcome, and quite a world record. Today, the brand is among the women in 10.49 seconds, achieved by the north american Florence Griffith-Joyner1988). Among the men, and for the record, it belongs to a jerk Usain Boltthat made it the mark of 9.58 seconds in 2009. It would be Britney, the person, the more rapidly the planet?