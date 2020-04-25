Britney Spears is refusing to work as long as the parent is responsible, for shows the revised Monetary

+



Singer Britney Spears is refusing to go back to work, while her father, a businessman, Jamie Spears, is the legal person responsible for its control. The information was revealed by US Weekly magazine.

For the entrepreneur, Jamie Spears, is the legal guardian for the daughter, 38-year-old since 2008, and for the account of a “mental health problems are not specified by a Justice of the United States of america. It is responsible for the fortune of millionaire’s daughter, as well as all of your decisions in your personal relationships.

“Britney has expressed that it does not want to do it again because you don’t want to continue to remain primarily under the authority of the father,” said a source to US Weekly, next to family, Music. “It tends to be that your parent will receive a monthly stipend of approximately $ 10,000 per month for his services, and to supervise its finances,” he said.

At the moment, Britney spears is four-year without releasing a new album, and the longest interval without a new studio album of his career, the last album was ‘Gold’.

“A new medium is not something that passes through her head. It’s been four years to the launch of the ‘Glory’, and it is very quiet in that regard as well,” says the source.

In the midst of the tension between Britney and the father is in charge of the recent assault of a teenage son, the youngest of the artist’s work. In spite of the claim in September of last year, the district attorney of the county of Ventura, and Gregory D. Totten has announced that it will not be presented to the criminal charges against James, Britney”, reported Radar Online.

“The Office of the Sheriff of the County of Ventura investigated the allegations involving child sexual abuse against Her. After a review of the evidence, there is sufficient evidence that a crime may have been committed by Her,” he said in the official press release.

In the process of being moved, by Kevin Federline, the ex-deserted by Britney and is the father of her two children, who he accused Jamie of having assaulted his son, 13 years old, Sean Preston, in August of 2019.

At the time, a source close to the entertainer have reported the incident, which resulted in the assault charge: “Britney took the boys to the home of Jamie oliver on the night of the 24th of August. Jamie and Sean Preston came into the discussion. His Heart, if he felt unsafe, and locked herself in a room. Jamie walked into the room and shook her ” Sean”.

“Jamie’s got a temper [forte]that it is not a secret for anyone in the family. Fortunately, Britney spears has done the right thing and take away their children safe and away from his father. The whole incident has been very upsetting for her and her children. Kevin was and still is angry. Preston was not injured physically, but he was too scared and shaken up,” the source added.

Britney reportedly took the children around Jamie’s and led him back to the house. After that, He filed a restraining order, requiring the child to be protected from Her. The two of them were by the court on August 27 for a hearing of an emergency on a restraining order against Jamie, which was granted, and not the grandfather, of the approach of the Kingdom and his younger brother, Jayden James, aged 12, for three years.

