Britney Spears poses in sexy and to send “prayers and love” in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus – Monetary

+



Britney Spears (Photo: Instagram)

Britney Spears has taken her life out of the spotlight for several months now. On Monday, as the fear of the coronavirus caumenta, the pop star went to Instagram and shared a message of comfort to the fans. “Sending prayers and love to all the families at this difficult time… God bless you all!!!!!”, she wrote it in the post with a few photos of what appears to wearing an orange dress.

In spite of being scared because of the pandemic, the singer shared a video of her riding a horse. “Going through old videos and reminiscing about this day for a couple of months ago,” she wrote in the caption. “It makes Me want so much to ride a horse again!!!!! Good-bye, my dear friends… I hope you all stay safe!!!!!!!”.

Photo shared by Britney Spears, in which she inquired about the possibility of removing the tattoo is made up with the ex – (Photo: Instagram)

Most of the threads in the Britney emerged after the White House ordered the new guidelines are more stringent to help curb the spread of the virus. The government’s Trump to now ask for people who don’t gather in groups of more than ten, avoid to go to all the bars, restaurants and fast food places for the next 15 years, and, if possible, try not to travel, according to CNN.

Britney Spears (Photo: Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.