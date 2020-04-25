Britney Spears responds to all who were able to take advantage of with your physical fitness

Britney Spears ‘ admits she’s not immune to the criticism that you read about in the pages on the social network. The singer has been the target of criticism because of a collection of photographs that you have shared over the past few days, on his official twitter account on Instagram.

In this way, Britney’s comes mostly with a bathing suit in white on a red background, which is why the ‘trolls’ on the Internet to criticize.

A long-standing publication of the most recent, She says, “you’ve read too many reviews to books… people are saying that posts the same picture with the bathing suit and the white one has a red background,” the words that you, assume, to hurt.

“I have enthusiasm in me so much every time I post, and I like to share my life with you,” he writes, before admitting that “to be able to read this string of bad reviews is hard, and it hurts their feelings.”

“I thought I would just share this feeling, because I don’t think any of you guys had to say, this is the kind of things that are bad to someone, you don’t even know each other,” he said.

To view this publication in Instagram I’ve read a lot of things online, of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit. For me, I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all !!!! I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before, and I simply liked the red background !!!! Reading all the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share, because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know …. this goes for bullying to take place next month in fact !!!!!! Hard times like we are currently living through, should really teach us to be nice to one another …. !!!!!! PS-I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday …. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I think it’s important to see the things that bring happiness during the hard times, and making light of a situation can sometimes help people !!!! I love you all …. stay safe …. and be nice !!!!! A publication that is shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears17th of Mar, 2020 at 6:43 pm PDT

