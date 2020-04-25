The partnership’s Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to work on the music and outside of music. After all, they are dating and have already released two greatest hits together. “I Know What You Did Last Summer” of 2015, and a “Miss”, in 2019 at the latest.

In a recent radio interview on Capital FM, She was asked about the possibility of returning to work with the Former. She confirmed that, yes, as well as the possibility that a lack of time. “I want more, we want more, but let’s face it, we are just a little more than 20-year-old,” she said, referring to the lack of time they are to accommodate schedules.

She continued to compare the working life of the part of love. “As to love, it’s exhausting, requires a lot from you… We can’t even go to the studio, we can’t, we’re trying to get us to calm down,” he said to her.

Recently, Camila Cabello, was the highlight at the awards ceremony of the british Global Awards in the year 2020, taking the prize for the best singer. She, too, took to the stage to play the hits, “la Havana” and “My Oh My”. See the following: