Cara Delevingne responds to Justin Bieber after he created a ranking of the friends of the Hailey

Justin Bieber, 25, has been the guest of the frame-The Late Late Show aired on Thursday (the 20th), and challenged them to ranquear three friends and his wife, Hailey, Bieber, and during the program.

The singer, who had to qualify for those who he likes the most to who he likes least, between Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. If not, you should eat a meal or lousy -this round was a penis of the bull.

“Kendall, Gigi and Cara Delevingne,” he said. “But here’s the question: are we going to get back to it. I know of no better Defined. I’ve been spending time with Kendall you know she is a good friend of ours.”

“I don’t spend a lot of time with Gigi, I don’t spend a lot of time with the Guy, so I don’t have anything against these people. It is just that I have a better relationship with Kendall. It’s not like I went ‘the Hell out of the Guy, what the hell it is. You know what I mean?”, said.

Delevingne, 27, saw the picture and went to Instagram to talk about it. She has published two photos, the singer wrote in the caption: “If you ain’t got nothing on me, why don’t you unlock? I love you, Hailey, Bieber. He was supposed to have eaten the penis of the bull”.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have not responded to the post. The suspicion is that the singer has locked in a June 2019 at the latest, when a model has replied to a comment from Hailey, who praised her husband, who was a businessman Scooter Braun in a fight with him about Taylor Swift.