Check out the schedule for may: all The real Geeks

In the month of may, in the HBO and in the HBO GO arrives at the premiere of the original series I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE, mini-series starred by Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles, and HARDproduction of the national was directed by Rodrigo Meirelles. It already BATWOMAN and in the fourth season of the INSECURE they have the episodes unedited.

The greatest hits of Hollywood, even to the programming of the HBO and HBO GO on Saturday, at 22h, as is the movie A NEW CHANCE and ANNABELLE 3: THE RETURN HOME. The channel has also launched the documentary ATLANTA’S MISSING AND MURDERED and NATALIE WOOD: “THE THING THAT LASTS.

Check out the full line-up below:

THE NEW SERIES

I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE | May 10,

May 10, HARD | May 17,

A NEW DOCUMENTARY

ATLANTA’S MISSING-AND-MURDERED | May 4,

May 4, NATALIE WOOD: “THAT WHICH PERSISTS IN| May 12,

THE NEW EPISODES

INSECURE T4 | EVERY MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY

EVERY MONDAY AND WEDNESDAY The BATWOMAN | EVERY TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

THE PREMIERES OF THE FILMS

A NEW LEASE | May 2,

May 2, THE WEIGHT OF THE PAST The 9th of may

The 9th of may ANNABELLE 3: BACK TO HOME | May 16,

May 16, RACE AND REDEMPTION TO | On may 23

On may 23 ANGRY BIRDS 2: THE MOVIE | On may 30

THE LAST FEW EPISODES

WESTWORLD-T3 | On the 3rd of may

On the 3rd of may MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, the T2 | May 4,

May 4, TODXS US, Q1 | May 10,

May 10, RUN | May 24,

May 24, KATY KEENE T1 | On may 29

Credit: the Information from the channel

Related