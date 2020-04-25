Chris Evans and a younger brother, also a cat, make an appearance rare on together – Who is the

+



Chris Evans shaves the hair of the younger brother, also an actor, Scott Evans (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The actor Chris Evans38-years-old, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, which broke out definitely not to play Captain America in the Marvel movies, made an appearance rare on the web.

This is because of his younger brother, also an actor Scott Evansat 36 years old, posted a video in which Chris shows up and having the hair scraped off with him. In addition to Scott, and Chris still has two more sisters Carly and Shanna.

In addition to the show, with the help of Chris and Scott showed off the new look of a shaven head, and yet he took jokes about a hair more than the other. “The end result. It might have been nicer if you had tried it, but you forgot one part,” joked Scott.

