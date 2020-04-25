Chris Evans was facing a great dilemma in the trailer for the new series of the Apple TV+

A gripping drama.

Apple has released the first trailer for the new series The Defending Jacob you will be surrounded by the Chris Evans the spider-man Universe, Cinematic, Marvel comics, that will is the father of a young man who has been charged with murder.

To make things worse, the main character, Evans, is an assistant district attorney, who ends up getting caught between supporting his son and to seek justice. The series is based on a book from 2012 of the same name. The trailer promises that the drama will be a pattern of good, intriguing, and exciting.

Check out the trailer below:

In the synopsis, the official said: “In the united states, exciting, a shocking crime shakes up a small town in Massachusetts, and one family in particular, to force a developer to choose between their duty to support the justice, or his unconditional love for his son.”

In addition to the Chris Evansthe cast counts with Michelle Dockery, ‘jaeden, Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J. K. Simmons.

In the series premiere, the day On April 24, Apple TV+.

