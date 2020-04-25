Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, and exchange of compliments in Instagram

Chris Pratt, the Lord of the Stars, the Marvel comics, he challenged Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) to save the world from the dance floor. On his Instagram, ” Pratt said Holland, “we really could save the world” dancing to the music. The joke was a reference to a scene from “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), the Lord of the Star dance to distract the villain, Ronan.

Among the many declarations that have been made to the Holland’s are “charming”, “handsome”, and “an amazing talent”. He also said that the co-worker is a dancer and is so good that it could repeat the feat. The publication happens in the same week of the premiere of “the Two Brothers – An Amazing Journey”.

Pratt and Holland are working together in the theaters after “the Avengers – the Infinite War” (2018), where they took Peter Quill (Lord of Stars) and Peter Parker (Spider-Man), respectively. The film earned more than$ 2 billion at the box office in the world.

Now, all of the actors have lent their voices to the animated movie “Two Brothers on A Fantastic Journey,” from Disney, which has a premiere scheduled for the next day in Brazil.

In homage to Holland, a Pratt, he published the two photos of the two holding each other, and at the end a joke by saying that you hate your coworker because he has so many qualities:

Tom Holland has also published the same image on her Instagram-but with a message more low. In the caption, he said, “My brother and I are going to the cinema on the 6th of march. We’ll see you there…”