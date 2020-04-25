Write superproduções you can take the actors to the various parts of the world. You go to these places, you may experiences a dramatic and even unexpected, as it was Chris Pratt. The star of ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy, he traveled to Iceland to record some of the scenes of the new film the Tomorrow, War, when I arrived at the place where the scenes were to be saved, that he and a team of film and found something scary.

In an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, ” Chris Pratt told us that he found the bodies frozen to the adventurers that had been around for decades. The actor said, “They were there for more than 80 years ago, and have been fully preserved in its glaciers and with the clothing of the tracks from the 1930’s or 1940’s. They were a couple, and they fell into a hole in the ground and have all but disappeared and have only recently been found.”

The Tomorrow War is a futuristic movie where humans are at war with the aliens. Scientists have found a way to bring back the soldiers from the past. The short film has been directed by Chris McKay and the script by Bill Dibuque. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahosvski, Betty Gilpin, Seychelle Gabriel, J. K. Simmons, Sam Richardson, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Mike Mitchell.

The Tomorrow War is set to open on the 24th of December, in the year 2020.

As said, Chris Pratt is known to be part of the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy, where he gave life to the character of Peter Quill. He also came to prominence for portraying Owen’s Help on the trilogy of Jurassic World. Among his other works the film is in The Sought-after Bride in a War, Girl, Fire, Adventure games, Seven Men and one Destiny. On TELEVISION, he has worked on Everwood, The O. C., Parks and Recreation, Top Chef, and Mom.

The more recent work by Chris Pratt, is the Disney animated the Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey, which is released in cinemas on the 5th of march. In the story he plays an elf who helps a brother is to find an ancient magic, to being able to see his father.

A degree in business administration and psychology. He loves the cartoons, and anime series, animated. He is currently pursuing a course in drawing with a minor in cartooning.

