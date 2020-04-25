Coronavirus kills the composer of the classic-the one that caused the controversy in the voice of Britney Spears

Alan Merrill, american musician who wrote the classic “I love rock ‘n’ roll, died at age 69 in New York city due to a new coronavirus, said his daughter, Laura, on Sunday (June 29).

Alan was released, the song “I love rock ‘n’ roll” in 1975 with his band the Arrows. In 1982, the track was re-recorded by-Joan-Jett-and-the-making her broadway debut, and went on to be one of the most well-known in the history of rock music. Afterwards, the band went on to win, including a different version of Britney Spears.

(PHOTO: Handout)

The musician remained hospitalized at Mount Sinai hospital in New York city. His daughter said on Facebook that it was just a couple of minutes to say goodbye to the father before it can be removed from the hall of the hospital where I was put in the body of a loved one.

“We are probably not going to be able to do this for a funeral to ensure that your body. I have just lost the love of my life, and I’m not going to be able to hug anyone, because I’ve been exposed to, and I need to isolate them for two weeks now… all alone”, he wrote to Laura. “Please be safe… No one is immune, and it is very real to them,” she said.

The current generation knows the song in your voice than Britney Spears ‘ version that was released in the year 2001. Up to now, the opinions about Her are different, and controversial, with lots of listeners, whereas in the fourth, evil as many of you adore. The Alan Merrill, composer of the original, has come to give us their opinion on the issue on more than one occasion.

“I wrote it (the song), and I launched the first version in 1975, and I love, love, love your version of Britney Spears“ came to reveal. Meanwhile, in a conversation with several people on Twitter, he revealed the love of the movie “Crossroads” as well: “I have a passion for the “West”. It’s a great movie. You have Britney, Zoe Saldana, and Taryn Manning’s song “I Love Rock N ‘ Roll” is awesome.”.

According to Wikipedia, the north american release of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” Britney Spears has achieved moderate success, reaching the top 20 in the world. The song was a moderate success in the United Kingdom, where it reached no. 13. The single has sold a total of 65,000 copies, and has also attained certified Gold in Australia.