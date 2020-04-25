COVID-19. Gal Gadot, the Cis, and Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon and friends sing “Imagine”: watch the video – Showbiz

At home, many stars of the entertainment world have been thinking of ideas to entertain the fans who are in social isolation due to an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Gal Gadot also, I wanted to encourage his followers, and with the help of several people from the cast of “Wonder Woman 1984, the” friends, have you recorded a video where we all sing “Imagine” by John Lennon.

The video, shared by the actress on her account on the Instagram account-with the participation of the Sia, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig, Peter, Paschal, Lynda Carter, Sarah Silverman, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Eddie, Benjamin, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, and Leslie Odom, Jr., and Chris O ‘ Dowd, Will Ferrell, and Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, and Expensive. Delevingne, Annie Mumolo and Maya Rudolph.

Here’s the video:

(If you don’t get to see the video, click here)

