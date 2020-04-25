Demi Lovato is forced to leave her apartment after a neighbor’s test to be positive for coronavirus – Monetary

+



Singer Demi Lovato (Photo: Instagram)

Demi Lovato has been forced to leave her apartment recently, and to go and live with his family, after a neighbor in the building has tested positive for the coronavirus. The singer, 27-year-old revealed the news when you join Miley Cyrus on her new talk show on Instagram-Live, Bright-Minded’.

find out more

Demi was recently seen wearing a mask and gloves, but it seems that now it has taken some measures even more drastic if you have moved house. She shared on Instagram on Tuesday: “I moved in with my family because I live in an apartment building, and the building, actually, somebody in the building has tested positive. Like a guest that was there, so I had to leave the room. So I went out, and I’m here,” he said.

find out more

The singer also added that her family has been “all in” for right now, in the midst of a pandemic of the coronavirus, and it has become a ‘reliable source’ of comfort. To make sure that your stay not only physically healthy but also mentally healthy, and Demi continued the therapy, but you do your sessions in the cloud.

find out more

Meanwhile, Miley shared how hard it is to not be able to stay with her mother, Tish Cyrus, even though she really did want it to be. Miley has decided to stay away from it because of his mother’s visit to her grandmother every day, and even though the singer is not feeling well, and she didn’t want to risk passing anything on to them. Miley is going to release a new episode of the ‘Western-Minded’ on Instagram every day.

find out more

Singer Demi Lovato with her mother and sister (Photo: Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.