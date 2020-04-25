Demi Lovato is Incredible, with Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Bill Clinton

Demi Lovato you are enjoying making connections with your friends during the quarantine period!

In an episode of this on Tuesday, 31st of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonthe singer I Love Me I said to the presenter that his agent, Scooter Brauncreated for a group of Built-in FaceTime in the epic, for all the world to stay connected during the separation of the social. However, he has not invited your guests. According to Rt, some of the celebrities at large has begun to appear in the links.

“He has called for a 30-celebrities -, random -, and it’s funny because it’s the first time that I have attended, as Bill Clinton was in thereit, ” she said. “He was the guest-of-honour. Then, all of a sudden, I have also seen Ariana [Grande] and it’s Katy Perry. Throughout the night he asks you for someone new“.

And when asked about who she would see there, Demi has revealed that he was a star Mark Cuevas.