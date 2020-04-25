Demi Rose and her best friend dazzle Instagram with their cute figures | INSTAGRAM

For the young model, Demi Rose, friendship is something more important in this life, so that despite being locked up at home self-care, is celebrating the birthday of one of her best friends, who Even called love.

The greeting made it through their stories on their Instagram official where mentioned that it is his sister.

However, it is not confirmed that is his sister 100%, because often the best friends, as they are called, however, in a number of publications of both have been mentioned as sisters of the soul, something that left all their fans expectation.

There were several videos and photos where they appear together and enjoying various times, in which take advantage to show off their beautiful figures very voluptuous, by the way, with what ended up being the delight of millions.

In the photographs are embraced, with much love and wearing super beautiful, something that could not miss. Their fans are so enamored of Demi Rose that went into the account Have Rose to follow it also, agradeciendole to the model by sharing a girl as beautiful as her.

The photograph that most caught our attention was one where the two girls appear wearing a bikini and a pair of very daring, with which they conquer all who saw them, since they look quite pretty and attractive.

Demi is still trapped in her house by this quarantine, trying to that social distancing will not affect, however, has shown that he is very puzzled with this situation, since she had several plans in mind to make and keep consenting to their millions of fans on social networks.

In spite of their great desire to celebrate big with your sister/best friend, about the current situation, has had to tough it out and stay in your house cared as all the others, though still in selling its products, which include t-shirts and other items.