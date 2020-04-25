DiCaprio acknowledges that it will be at the premiere of the martin Scorsese-with Robert De Niro

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro they will reunite on the big screen for the first time in 27 years.

A part of the cast of the new movie Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moonthe actors are not working together since 1993, when it starred in the film This Boy’s Life. Both of them had been on many a long With.

DiCaprio has talked about the project, to pay tribute to De Niro at the SAG Awards this year. He said (via NME):

I have learned a lot from both of them. I have been fortunate to call them colleagues [Robert] from ‘This Boy’s Life’, and He from ‘Gangs of New York’. After 30 years of working side by side with Bob again in the next drama from Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers ‘ of the Flower Moon, it is truly an honor.

The plot is based on the book of the same name David Grannthat is going on in the ‘ 20s, and tells the story of a crime that occurred on the tribe’s Osage Indian, and involves the discovery of oil, a lot of money, and the world.

In the film, De Niro is to be interpreted on the serial killer. William Hale the role of DiCaprio’s has not yet been announced.

This is the first time Scorsese has collaborated with the actor’s 75-year-old, who has starred in films such as A Taxi Driver (1976)The Paths Of Dangerous (1973), The Good Companions (1990), and more. The most recent one is Youmovie of the Netflix it came out in October.

