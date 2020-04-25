‘Dickinson’: Check out the music video for ‘the Afterlife’, a song Hailee Steinfeld for the series

The theme song of the seriesDickinson‘ entitled Releasedhe had his video released.

Check it out:

The series is set in the late NINETEENTH century and explores the cultural impact goes far beyond the differences in gender, family, and society from the point of view of a young woman and a rebel, a poet, Emily Dickinson.

Hailee Steinfeld it gives life to the character of the owner. Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, By Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wiz Khalifa to round off the cast.

Alena Smith it is the show runner and the writer of the production. Steinfeld joins as executive producer.

Take the time to watch it:

‘Dickinson’ his debut on the day Nov 01,.