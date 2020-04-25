Doctor Stranger 2 has been postponed to the year 2022 – Welcome to the cinema

With the debut of the original would occur in November 2021.

For the account, referred to as the coronavirus, the sequel to Doctor Strange, ” directed by Sam Raimi, was postponed. Now, you will see the film just on the 25th day of march in the year 2022. With the release of the film is highly-anticipated by fans, as the production will have elements of horror, something unheard of in the Universe of Film from the Marvel universe.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) will reprise his role as the main character. The cast will also include Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, and Benedict Wong playing the same character from the first film.

However, Rachel McAdams does not and will not go back to the interpret-Christine Palmer. Other products of the Marvel comics, which have been extended to include the Black Widow, The Eternal, and Shang-Chi. You can check out the new release schedule, Disney on AdoroCinema.

