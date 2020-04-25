Dwayne Johnson on social isolation: “it Had a positive effect on my marriage.” – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock”, she said in her profile on Instagram, which, although it is a difficult situation in which we live in the midst of a pandemic of a new coronavirus, the Covid-19), the isolation has affected you in a positive way for your marriage.

The american actor’s passing, from the quarantine to the side of the woman, Lauren Hashian, and daughters, Jasmine Leah, 4 years old, and Tiana’s Strategy is to, 2. In a video posted on a social network, In he said, that they have given the best of themselves in the midst of circumstances that are anything but ordinary. And the anger from time to time with each other, and the ending balance is a positive one.

You’ve tapped into the Beauty of Everything today? Every day has a new rating of the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.