Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones, auctions major dinner on to assist in fighting the coronavirus

The actress Emilia Clarkefamous for having played with Her in the Game of Thrones, is auctioning a dinner to raise funds for the organization, the Same to You, committed to fighting the coronavirus. In total, over 250 billion pounds are to be collected.

The second was posted by the actress on her official twitter account of Instagram, the twelve winners will participate in a dinner party, online, with, of course, with no physical contact.

“How would you feel in the dinner, virtual to me?” has published a Clarke. “Twelve lucky people will join me and we’ll set up a dinner party. We’re going to cook and then eat together.”

The actress has completed a review of fun: “We are going to discuss a lot of things. The isolation and the fear, and it’s also a funny clip, and the fact that I don’t know how to cook. It’s going to be a fun and interesting way”.

Check out the video: