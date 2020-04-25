Emilia Clarke is a dinner to raise funds for and help in the fight against the coronavirus

Twelve lucky people will have dinner with the Mother of Dragons.

The star of “theGame of Thrones“, Emilia Clarkeis asking people from all over the world to donate money to the SameYou, its a charity which helps people recovering from brain injuries and strokes.

The new program is designed to create beds for patients with the coronavirus, and to help people recover from brain injuries in the home, in order to make more room. Twelve of the donors will be randomly selected for a virtual meal with the Idea.

“We’re going to cook together and eat together. And we will discuss a lot of things – isolation, and fear, and it’s also a funny clip. And, you know, the fact that I don’t know how to cook. It’s going to be fun,” Clarke said in a post on Instagram.

The eternal Daenerys Targaryen it expects to collect more than 250,000 pounds for the SameYou. The new initiative is in partnership with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts, the The University College Of London Hospital.

“We are setting up a rehabilitation facility, virtual that survivors of brain injuries have a place to go to and a place to feel safe and in one place, so that they do not feel so alone and isolated, which I guess is a good thing. Do we need to do everything you can to free up the greatest possible number of beds to free up our National Health Service,” Clarke said.

Clarke’s was founded in the SameYou after revealing that she suffered from two brain aneurysms in the first few days ofGame of Thrones“.