Ex-Bella Thorne, Anne Mongeau, it is diagnosed with an illness caused by a virus

The influencer Anne Mongeauthe ex-girlfriend of Bella Thornewas recently going through some health issues.

She had a cough, and super awkward for almost eight months now, and couldn’t go to the doctor because of his anxiety. But in the latest episode of her reality tv show on MTV, “MTV In the Filter“ your businessman in Jordan, took him to a pulmonary specialist to find out what was wrong with her, because they were afraid of the possibly of a tuberculosis (tb).

After carrying out a series of tests, the doctor diagnosed Anne with asthma due to a virus.

The disease can be treated only with inhalers, and, if all goes well, she will just have to use it on a temporary basis.