Exitoína · Brad Pitt, and Emma Stone should star in a new film by Damien Chazelle

The Paramout he has acquired the distribution rights to the new film from the director of Damien Chazelleentitled the The. According to the information of the The Hollywood Reporterpublished on Tuesday (12), the production will be ready for the season, the odds of 2021.

Also, all of the actors Brad Pitt and Emma Stone they are in negotiations to star in the project, but no deal has been made yet. Emma has worked with Chazelle earlier in the film La-La Land. With atução in the musical, she won the academy award for Best Actress in the year 2017.

Producer Marc Platt, who also worked on the La-La Land, and you will work side by side Chazelle on to the next project. She was a Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe, and Tobey Maguire has also signed for the production.

This will take place in Hollywood in the 1920s, during the transition from silent film to the one spoken to. Also, the film will be a mix of characters, real and fictional.

In accordance with the publication of THR, the Paramout set of the film was released in December of 2021, and it is possible to delay until January 2022.

