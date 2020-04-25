Exitoína · Halle Berry gives a warm welcome to the Zoë Kravitz as Cat Woman in The Batman

The american actress Halle Berry celebrated officially in the line-up of Over Her Career, Zoë Kravitz as the new catwoman on the big screen. On Twitter, the actress, 53, shared photos of the actress, and praised it.

“Save the special for your new Cat-Woman, the eternally-graceful and incredibly amazing Zoë Kravitz!”, I wrote it. Halle Berry has given new life to the same character in the movie of the same name in 2004.

++Jonah Hill no longer in talks to be the villain in ” The Batman

“You keep shining Queen! Welcome to the family!”, he Developed it via Twitter.

Previously, Jason Momoa, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Anne Hathaway – both actresses, who has also played the character mark on the pick of the daughter of Lenny Kravitz in the Of The Dc Universe.

++Robert Pattinson reveals that he doesn’t consider Batman a hero “Is a character that’s complicated”

The film is scheduled to debut in 2021, and has Robert Pattinson as for the hero, Batman, and Paul dano as the villain, the Riddler.

