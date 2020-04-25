Find out who convinced Chris Evans to take on the role of Captain America

Chris Evans he said his role as Captain America in Avengers: Ultimatum. For the next two years, the actor has given birth to a hero, a patriot, and he was catapulted into the ranks of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and a lot of it was thanks to his mother, Lisa Evans. She said in an interview with Esquire magazine that encouraged a child to take on the role when he knew, if he wanted it.

Even so, the careers of Evans and consisted of such films as the Fantastic four, Fox, and some of the comedy, teen, your characters are limited to the display and the body is chipped from the weight on the screen. Lisa explained that the fundamental question to Chris was losing a degree of anonymity, which, up until then, ” he said, and he knew that he would come to a franchise’s is extremely great.

“His greatest fear was to lose your anonymity,” he said. “He said, ” right Now, I have a career where I can do a job that I really enjoy. I can walk with my dog. No one bothers me. No one wants to talk to me. I can go where I want them. And the thought of losing it is terrifying for me,’” he began.

“He called me and asked for my advice,” said the proud mother. “I said to him, ” Hey, would you like to work as an actor for the rest of your life? If you do this, you will have the opportunity. You’ll never have to worry about whether you will be able to afford to pay the rent. If you take on the role, you will have to decide, ” this is not going to negatively affect my life – this would allow things to happen’,” she said, about how he advised his son to live with the hero.

A known story about Captain America is that he could have been played by John Krasinski, who went on to test for the role, but it has not been approved. Krasisnki and Evans are friends and have appeared together in an ad made for the Super Bowl, and every now and then, commenting on the character of the public.

