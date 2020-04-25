For Camila Cabello are already don’t you come to Rock in Rio

The singer cancelled her tour due to a multi-covid-19.

Due to the multi-coronavirus that is already affecting countries on all five continents, the singer, Camila Cabello, announced on Wednesday the cancellation of a tour, Romance Tour, which was supposed to boot up on the 26th of may in Oslo, Norway, and is supposed to pass for Rock in Rio in Lisbon on the 20th of June,

Even though this information has yet to be confirmed by the organization of the festival, the singer told fans of her decision-making:

