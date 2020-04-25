Fortnite is being let out further details on the role of Travis Scott in the game

Travis Scott he entered into a partnership with the Epic Games for a special contribution to the Fortnite. After the news of the collaboration to come up in the last month, and now we get the first details of what looks to be the design of the body is that of Travis Scott and the game.

The picture came through, a person with privileged information from the Fortnite, @HYPEX, who shared a photo of a skin with the caption: “This is more than likely, the body is cast from Travis Scott. He also stated that he is currently trying to track down the source of the design.

The character has a Travis Scott no shirt, jeans and brown shoes, the Air Jordan 1’s “Cactus Jack”. You can take a look at it below.

This is MOST LIKELY the leaked Travis Scott and company, I’m still asking for the source about where he found it.. pic.twitter.com/CZzS6USCdb — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 17, 2020

In the dataminer, and the leaker of a Fortnite, Lucas7Yoshiinitially it revealed the files for the second period of the game, they mention that Scott I would be there. It is hoped that the collaboration between the two, including a skin, and, possibly, an entry point, while some suggested that the rapper would be able to compete in an event in the game, like the Marshmello in 2019.

For the time being, the exact details of the collaboration Travis Scott x a Fortnite it is unclear, but, as it always did.

About Travis Scott: Jacques Berman, Webster’s II, better known as Travis Scott is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and music producer in america. In 2012, He signed his first major recording contract with Epic Records.

