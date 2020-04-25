Full of mystery, Katy-Perry-announces the news to this Wednesday,

The week has barely started and we already have expectations of what’s new in the career of Katy Perry. To the singer herself, it’s full of mystery, it’s revealed that you have something for your fans in on the evening of Wednesday (04).

After commenting on Twitter that the episode this past Sunday on the “American Idol”, a program in which he participated as a member of the jury, Katy Perry, has announced that he will return to the “view” of their fans during Wednesday’s trading.

“Okay, stop crying, and the program is over. If you missed today, please remember that you can always watch ‘American Idol’ on Hulu to keep up with all of the excitement! Hope to see you next week with another emotional roller-coaster. Wait, wait, I see you in the world at the same time, I want to tell you,” wrote Perry on her Twitter account.

Ok, stop crying, show’s over! If you missed tonight, remember you can always stream them #AmericanIdol on @hulu to get in on all the emotions! See you next week for another emotional roller coaster🎢how️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2020

wait, see you Wednesday night-I mean 🤤 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2020

It remains to be seen whether the revelation that has something to do with the “American Idol” or whether it is a musical or not, and Katy Perry.

Recently, the singer talked about her new album, which is currently in the process of production, to fast-forward the subject and the schedule of the outreach is already being fulfilled.