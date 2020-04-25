Get to know the new film from the director of the La-la land”, with Brad Pitt and Emma Stone

Damien Chazellethe director of Whiplash (2014), and the La-La Land (2017) is going to produce a new drama, with the possible participation of Brad Pitt and Emma Stone. According to Variety, The it had the production rights purchased by Paramount and a release date is announced.

In the film, it must be a first, but limited in 2021, and a world premiere scheduled for the 7th of January, in the year 2022. In this way, the production you want to position yourself in the circuit of international film festivals. Actors Emma Stone and Brad Pitt are still at the stage of negotiations with the studio.

The story takes place in Hollywood in the late 1920’s, during the transition from silent film to the cinema, talked about, and as well as “once upon a Time in Hollywood than Quentin Tarantino, the film should bring in a wide range of characters, real and fictional.

Chazelle began his career in 2009, and in the year 2014, his film Whiplash was an international success, being shown for the five categories of the Oscars which took him to three figures, Best adapted screenplay (Chazelle), Best Sound Mixing, and Best actor in a supporting role (J. K. Simmons), in the fall of 2017, the chief would return to the Oscars, this time to take the statuette for best director, in addition to being noted in the other thirteen categories, including Best original screenplay. La-La Land, the brand is the first collaboration between the director and the actress Emma Stone, winner of the academy award for best actress for her performance in the film.

Brad Pitt is playing in theaters in brazil on the film’s “Ad Astra” sci-fi, futuristic, in which a man (Pitt) travels in the interior of the solar system apart from the law in the search for the missing father is also in the film, has already been mentioned by Quentin Tarantino, in which the actor plays the role of a stuntman, Cliff’s Wife who, along with fellow actor and Terror of the Lord (Leonardo DiCaprio) travels over the lisergia in the Hollywood of the 1960’s.

