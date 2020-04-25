Hailey Baldwin turns to the photographer for Justin Bieber on the streets of Los Angeles

People who have never asked a girlfriend or a boyfriend to break that limb, taking a fotinhas in the beautiful scenery? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, that’s also true. Interesting flagaram of the model, taking pictures of the singer standing in front of a panel in one of the streets of Los Angeles.

Read more: Justin Bieber’s nail the part on David Beckham in a TV show

Justin Bieber makes the list of the friends of the Hailey

The young man, including the just published a photo taken by his wife on his account on Instagram.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Photo: BG020/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images