Halle Berry gets hurt in the filming of a feature-length film about boxing and MMA and production-is-down – Monet

Actress Halle Berry shows off her six-pack (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Halle Berry has suffered an injury to the behind-the-scenes of her new movie, the mixed martial arts ‘was bruised” on Monday, the shooting was postponed. The NJ.com found that the scene was set to take place on Monday, but the shoot had to be rescheduled because of the actress and the 53-year-old was injured during a fight scene.

The executive producer, Brian Pitt did not want to tell you which one it was, the injury John suffered, but he made it clear that there is ‘nothing serious’. “Hall got hurt a little in the fight,” said Pitt in an interview. “She’s tired. It needed a long time.” In the shooting were scheduled to take place in the gymnasium of the boxing Elite in the Al and it would be for the entire week – was a sign at the gym saying “the Gym is closed until 02/12/19. Do not enter!”.

Halle Berry is in training for the role in the film, was bruised (Photo: Instagram)

After the injury, the producers of reagendaram-the-scenes, and even though they don’t know when it will be written by Brian Pitt said that filming would resume on Friday. “From time to time, it’s going to happen is that a player can get hurt a little bit, and we can adjust that a little bit of the schedule around them,” said Pitt. “We are in the process of changing things, of the availability of the actors,” said Pitt, adding that the injury is in a movie about MMA, it’s always a possibility.

Actress Halle Berry, personal trainer, Mubarak Malik (Photo: Instagram)

The film was bruised’ also marks the debut of Halle Berry at the helm. She plays Jackie, the Justice, and a practitioner of mixed martial arts as he prepares to face one of the rising stars of the sport. She also has to deal with his inner demons when the son she abandoned when he was just six-years-old, back at her.

Halle Berry in a scene from '007 – A New Day To Die,' (2002) (Photo: Handout)

