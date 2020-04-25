Halle Berry reveals a PREDICAMENT that has been living with Pierce Brosnan in the film the 007

The guest of the program The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Halle Berry gave an interview to the remote, in which rememorou’s career and he commented about some of the accidents they get involved in set for the filming of one of his films. Among the findings, she said in the episode Pierce Brosnan it would have saved his life during a behind-the-scenes-of – 007 – A new Day To Die (2002).

“I had a scene in A New Day To Die, I want to be super sexy and to seduce you [Pierce Brosnan] with a fig, and I ended up choking”, he told her to. “He had to stand up and do the Heimlich maneuver! It was nothing sexy, a joke.

Berry, and so, he was asked by the presenter if the Film knew how to perform the maneuver in the correct manner, to which the actress replied. “You should have seen the James Bond film knows how to do the Heimlich, and she was there for me, and will always be one of my favorite people in the world.”

A New Day To Die, that was the last time Halle Barry, and Pierce Brosnan have worked together, and it’s also the last story of the actor as 007. License to kill has been passed to Daniel Craig, which this year will star on the 25th of November, the fifth film in the franchise, 007: No time to Die. Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux alph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw are also taking part in the production.

When talking about the Film as a secret service agent, James Bond, the actor did not spare the praise for his successor, for a viewing party the 007 contra Goldeneye sponsored by Esquire.

“Take advantage of your life. You have done a magnificent job, it was really a great in order to win. Hats off to you. I really enjoyed to watch it. You took the bull by the horns and went to the end of it. The world is your oyster and you can do whatever you want. Looks good, “ he said of the Film.

A lover of the many forms of cultural expression. Addicted to this series, and it’s always on top of the latest developments in the film. He loves drama and is always trying to give you a chance for a very, distopias, and a long-acting, and heart.

Comments