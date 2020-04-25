Halsey, releases the lyric video for the Portuguese to “to You “Should” be Sad”

The singer Halsey, released in the early hours of that Thursday (the 26th) through his official channel on YouTube, and some of the lyric videos produced in multiple languages, including a Portuguese version.

The chosen song was “do You “Should” be Sad”, your current song, to the work of the singer, and is the fourth track from the album “Maniac” was released on the 10th of January of this year. As you read this here in the Nation’s Music in our review, the group brings in a vibe of country music mixed with pop.

“You Should be Sad” however, the lyrics in Spanish, English, German, Japanese, Spanish, and French, as SUGA”s done in partnership with the band, the BTS – was awarded in the Region. All of them, you can check out at the end of this publication.

