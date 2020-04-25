Henry Cavill, the Superman, is out of the diet, in the quarantine and see!

Like many of the productions as they are doing at the moment, the production of the second season of the ” the Witcher has stopped for a while, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This means that the cast and crew remain in quarantine, and the actor, Henry Cavill went to Instagram to give an update on what he’s doing.
The actor, who is also well known for playing the character, tweeted a photo of a large loaf of bread, which was all about the taste, saying, "the Bread of isolation". You can see the post on the star below. As for the production of the second season of the Witcher, it is expected that it will be at a standstill for at least two weeks. The second season of The Witcher should get the Series in 2021.
