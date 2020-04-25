I invoice for nearly$ 3 million for the publication on Instagram

With more than 121 million followers on Instagram, the brazilian is more well placed in a number of Instagram-Rich-List-The List of Rich people of Instagram) in 2019 at the latest, which has just been released, is the player Neymar Jr. According to the magazine, and the ace pot is almost$ 3 million in each of the post advertising on Instagram. Ball, a former player, is in the twentieth spot, you win$ 1 million for the publication in the media.

The list also shows that of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, still leads the social network in terms of revenues. For the second year in a row, Kylie Jenner took the first place as the celebrity who over-invoice by post, on Instagram, and her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner aren’t in the back.

This is the annual list is organized by the HopperHQ, and a tool to schedule Instagram, which analyzes data for internal and public sector in order to determine the school and to influence the highest paid in the social network. The factors that are considered in the engagement with the medium, the frequency of the person’s post and the following, among other things, to estimate where a celebrity could charge for this post. The list is based on the estimation.

Here is the one who gains the most by posting on Instagram, according to the HopperHQ:

1. Kylie Jenner, a socialite and a business woman, A$1.266.000

2. Ariana Grande, the singer’S$ 996.000

3. Cristiano, Ronaldo, soccer, US$ 975.000

4. Kim Kardashian, a socialite and a business of US$ 910,000

5. Selena Gomez, singer, THE$ 886.000

6. Dwayne Johnson, actor, US$ 882.000

7. Her, her, and US$ 785.000

8. Taylor Swift, singer-US$ 748.000

9. Neymar Jr.football player, US$ 722,000 by

10. Justin Bieber, male singer, US$ 722,000 by

11. Nicki Minaj, a singer, A$ 651.000

12. Lionel Messi, soccer, US$ 648.000

13. Kendall Jenner, the model, and US$ 611.000

14. Khloé Kardashian, socialite, US$ 598.000

15. Kevin Hart, an actor in the US$ 480.000

16. Demi Lovato, a singer, A$ 458.000

17. David Beckham, former soccer player, US$ 357.000

18. LeBron James, basketball, US$ 272.000

19. Priyanka Chopra, an actress, A$ 271.000

20. Ballthe ex-football player,$ 256,000

21. Gareth Bale, a football player, a US$ 218.000

22. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, football player, US$ 200,000

23. Update Kohli, the player of cricket, and US$ 196.000

24. Luis Suarez, a soccer player, US$ 184.000

25. Conor McGregor, a fighter of mixed martial arts, A$ 169.000

26. Mohamed Salah, a player of football, at US$ 165.000

27. States of the Pons, and empowering, TO$ 144.000

28. For Stephen Curry, basketball player, US$ 142,000

29. Caio Castro, actor, and US$ 138.000

30. Floyd Mayweather, a former boxer, to US$ 124.000

31. Huda Kattan, empowering, and equity OF$ 91.300

32. Cameron is a regular driver and an actor in the US$ 86.600

33. This Ray, and empowering in the digital, US$ 86.600

34. Bella Hadid, model and US$ 86.300

35. Raditya Dika, comedy SHOW,$ 83.600

Via: BusinessInsider