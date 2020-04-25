IAB > Millie Bobby Brown is to star in the new campaign of Vogue Eyewear,

With the arrival of the new range of Vogue Eyewear has been signed by Millie Bobby Brown, is celebrating a new beginning for the brand. In the campaign which presents their new ambassador for the brand to explore the multifaceted style, and daring to Millie, and to propose clues of a life-style dictated by it. In the course of 2020, there will be six rules, which will tell you all about self-discovery, acceptance, and expression of, in connection with the profile of the young actress and the brand.The main thrust of the campaign is to present Vogue Eyewear to generation Z, and a to establish a conversation with these people. Millie called, a young man was proud to belong to such a generation, which brings with it new ideas and turns them into new paradigms of identity and expression. His career demonstrates his power to communicate his values to the world, at the age of 15, she is the main character of one of the greatest series in the world of streaming, Stranger Things, was nominated to the Emmy award, is an ambassador for UNICEF, and in addition to this, it has already been named in the list of the 100 most influential people in the american magazine Time.

“Have Millie as the new ambassador for Vogue Eyewear, this is a great opportunity to evolve the way we communicate, because we’re building a language that extends the audience, but also to talk with those who come to us with all the time. This will help us to explore the potential of the brand, and to deliver it from the other angle,’ said Terry Garcia, the manager of the brand in Brazil.

The campaign offers six tips for life-style, which will be divided into the following three chapters of this book. The first of these reports, the messages of ‘Love yourself’ and ‘Be gentle’, with a release scheduled for mid-march. In chapter two you will reach to the public in April, with the rules for a ‘stand out’ and ‘Be Real’, and the last one in September, with the titles of ‘Laugh Loud”, and ‘Follow your Dreams’.