Is there a curse? The actors flopam after they come out of the Marvel comics, and see

He also had no success, it was Chadwick Boseman. After the Black Panther in the Avengers: Deadline, the actor has been in a Crime family.

The movie is good, and you have to produce with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the Upcoming Deadline, but it was only$ 48 million at the box office. At the end of the day, it was forgotten by the general public.

In The Year 2020, With Robert Downey Jr. the “Iron Man”, was the most recent of the damned. The actor has had a disaster with Dolittle, who has done as little as US$ 126.6 million, to a budget of$ 175 million. In addition to that, he was fired up by the criticism.

Chris Hemsworth, the “Thor” attempts to switch to the other side of that hill. After leaving the Marvel universe, other actors have managed to be successful.

Chris Evans as Captain America, he was Among the society of jesus, who came to compete for the academy award for Best Screenplay. The other case is that of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

See also: