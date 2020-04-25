Jennifer Lawrence plays with a rumored affair with Brad Pitt – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty images)

Jennifer Lawrence don’t like to make up rumors, but did respond to a question from a fan during the Watch What Happens Liveon Thursday (01.03), about his love life. The fan wanted to know the blonde bombshell that the rumors that he experienced an affair with a Brad Pitt they are true and correct.

“No, but I have met him just once in 2013, so it’s pretty random. But I also had no hurry to refute,” he replied with a hearty laughter.

Lawrence broke away from the director’s Mom!, Darren Aronofskynow , after a year of dating. Already, Pitt’s been playing up a love life, well quiet since the separation of the turbulent de Angelina Joliein September of 2016.

