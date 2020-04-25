Jennifer Lopez has put the entire family in quarantine

Jennifer Lopez is worried about the outbreak of coronavirus, and has decided to self-isolate in the middle of the spread of the COVID-19.

The star of ‘the Hustlers’ and stated that it is ‘stuck at home’ with their children, and their families, for as long as the hand of her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, as long as they are doing what they can to make sure that they are not exposed to a respiratory illness.

The decision is in the process of self-isolating occurs when the health officials have advised people to practice social distancing, which are limited in the number of people with whom they come in contact with.

She explained that, according to Elle magazine, “We’re all stuck in the house right now. The whole world is now in quarantine and is that the world is upside-down and crazy,” he said on his social media.

The singer-and-actress and the 50-year-old is doing everything it can to keep the mood in your home – which includes her twins, Emme and Max, aged 12 years, whom she has been with Marc Anthony. He said that they have made a lot of claims online that she can’t go shopping to make you ‘happy’.

She went on to say, “we Have to find ways to focus on and to work from home, but also to find something to keep your spirits high. I don’t know anything that makes me more happy than it is to buy a pair of shoes. To be honest with you?” I think there are a lot of online purchases in the time. And this is in order to clarify this situation very seriously, and the people who are working hard to prevent it. But we have to remain human and keep our sense of humor in these difficult times, ” she said.

“They didn’t want that to happen, but if you do not have to be that way, you can take advantage of the time and work to get better. But you could do it at home. This is a difficult time for all of you. There are so many people who are sick. You just want to keep it, and you can work from home. As far as my kids are working on in the house, and he is 12 years old! They have the virtual school, and we are all together in the house, so I’m very happy. For me, there is no luxury greater than that to spend real time with my children.”

In other news, Alex Rodriguez has confirmed during an interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he and Jennifer Lopez had a double-date with that of the Duke of Sussex, prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in the month of February.

The presenter was curious about the meet: “do You and Jennifer Lopez and has recently been on a double-date with prince Harry and Meghan Markle?”, asked the Wife. “And, if so, who paid you?”, I wanted to know.

The businessman, 44-year-old spoke modestly about the matter, but it’s confirmed that the tour, when I said to the Wife that ‘you signed a non-disclosure agreement’.