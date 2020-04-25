John Wick, or the Neo? Revealed, the character is more powerful than Keanu Reeves

Are you sure you have seen at full Speed. The film was one of the classics of the Afternoon in the mid-2000s. In the long, Keanu Reeves alongside Sandra Bullock in the role of Jack Traven, an officer from the SWAT valley who’s trying to save a bus of an impending explosion.

In the film, the bus can’t slow it down at the risk of blowing up. He is also the subject of the second chapter of the series, set on a cruise ship.

John Constantine is one of the most interesting characters of the Comic. Even so, a lot of fans are only familiar with the exorcist, the performance of Keanu Reeves in the movie, which was released in 2005.

Some of the fans to wait until today, Keanu Reeves reprise the role at the start of a new chapter in the history of the hero.

The Matrix is a film that’s iconic, and it has marked the time. In addition to this, the pioneer of science fiction, launched the career of Keanu Reeves to star in the world. In the movie, in 1999, He interprets this as Neo, the Chosen one.

See also: