John Wick, or the Neo? Revealed, the character is more powerful than Keanu Reeves

We are living in “the renaissance of Keanu Reeves”. The actor has been reaching ever-more successful, and is considered to be the lot of on the internet. By 2021, two of the great films of the the actor are going to come to the theatres on the same day: the Matrix is 4, and in John Wick 4.
As for the new film from Keanu Reeves does not come to the movies here is a list of the following 5 characters of the iconic actor.
Check it out: Launched in the early nineties, Thrill seekers is a film that is truly entertaining. The long-Katheryn Bigelow follows an FBI agent, lived in by the Actor, who infiltrates a gang of surfers to investigate a series of bank robberies. The film is a true classic of the 90's, and the performance of Keanu Reeves as the main protagonist, Johnny Utah's has already entered the annals of pop culture.
Are you sure you have seen at full Speed. The film was one of the classics of the Afternoon in the mid-2000s. In the long, Keanu Reeves alongside Sandra Bullock in the role of Jack Traven, an officer from the SWAT valley who's trying to save a bus of an impending explosion. In the film, the bus can't slow it down at the risk of blowing up. He is also the subject of the second chapter of the series, set on a cruise ship. John Constantine is one of the most interesting characters of the Comic. Even so, a lot of fans are only familiar with the exorcist, the performance of Keanu Reeves in the movie, which was released in 2005. Some of the fans to wait until today, Keanu Reeves reprise the role at the start of a new chapter in the history of the hero. The Matrix is a film that's iconic, and it has marked the time. In addition to this, the pioneer of science fiction, launched the career of Keanu Reeves to star in the world. In the movie, in 1999, He interprets this as Neo, the Chosen one.
The Neo has so many fans, the most important work in the career of the Actor. The actor returns to the franchise, in the Matrix 4, the first in 2021. It remains to be seen how the movie will explain the back of the main character. John Wick is one of the franchises most successful at the moment. Featuring a look at the creative and dynamic on a world of killers and their films have been instrumental in the “rebirth” of the career of Keanu Reeves. One of the most interesting aspects of John Wick is the characterization of the main character. The “Baba Yaga” is the most feared by the thugs and gangsters of all sorts, and having been trained and raised by the Russian mafia Ruska Roma. John Wick 4 is also a release in 2021.
