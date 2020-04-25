Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson, and Emily Blunt, live a great adventure in the Amazon, in the tablet, the News of the film

July in the cinemas.

Disney has revealed a new trailer for the Jungle Cruise, an adventure that brings you to the meeting, Dwayne Johnson, and Emily Blunt on the big screen, based on a famous attraction in the park.

The story follows Lily, a courageous explorer (Blunt) who joins himself to a brother (Jack Whitehall) on an adventure through the Amazon. In order to find a legendary tree which has healing powers. On a perilous journey to prevent such a thing from the preciousness of nature and to fall into the hands of the wrong people, and she’s going to need the support of the rogue captain of a ship, He (dr. Johnson).

Watch the brand new trailer for the #JungleCruise from Disney, starring Dwayne Johnson@TheRockand Emily Blunt – 23rd-of-July-in movie theaters! pic.twitter.com/w2mKI5iWch — WaltDisneyStudiosBR (@DisneyStudiosBR) March 10, 2020

The cast is also formed by Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, and Edgar Ramirez, as the director is Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan) — the partnership of the director and The Rock was so great, that they will meet again in Adam and the Black film in the DC, scheduled for 2021. With a script by Michael Green (Boston), The Jungle Cruise it debuted on the 23rd of July in the cinemas.

Prior to that, Emily Blunt as can be seen, in the terror of A Quiet Place, Part-II, again under the direction of John Krasinski, scheduled for march 19 — check out all the information you need regarding such a long time. Most recently seen on Jumanji: the Next Phase, and Dwayne Johnson is shooting a Red Notice, the film of the Series, with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Here’s the poster for the The Jungle Cruise: