Justin Bieber has a cult which has been promoted by Kanye West

Justin Bieber performed at the Sunday morning Service for Kanye West in Chicago (united states), the singing of the song, “Never Would Have Made It” from the gospel vocalist Marvin Sapp.

Last summer, Bieber was interested in being in one of the services carried out by the rap artist Kanye West, re-affirming the faith has helped us through the difficult times.

The excerpts shared by the business woman Kim Kardashian shows Bieber walking down from the stage and embraced the West.

Bieber also shared a video of his presentation on the Instagram.