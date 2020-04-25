Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, choose the best destination for your holiday

Karen Gillan, the actress known for living with Amy Pond on Doctor Who and Nebula in the Marvel film, went to Brazil to spread Jumanji: the Next Phase, the next chapter in the franchise at Sony Pictures.

In an interview with the VOICES of Brazilshe commented on the difference between the Welcome to the Jungle, it’s the first “Jumanji’s modern” was released in the year 2018, and this new one is entitled the Next Phase.

“Right now, we have two old men trapped in the body of The Rock, and Kevin Hart,” he said, at the mention of Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, who joined the team. “We are no longer alone in the jungle. We are on location nevosas in the mountains and in the desert, and we have a new villain, named Jurgen, and the Brutal.” Check out the full interview below:

Read more: the Trailer of Morbius, shows Jared Leto as the monster in the Marvel comics

In the video above, the Left went on to what would you do if you had three lives, (like in Jumanji) and he answered, who is the most fun on the set, which has all the appearances of Jack Black, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart and Awkwafina — place your bets!

Finally, the lovely star on the Hollywood to hit the hammer on which is the universe, it would be best to go for the holidays: Doctor Who, MCU, or Jumanji.

Jumanji: the Next Phase is showing in cinemas in brazil. For more on the film, read the review of the VOICES of Brazilat what special attention should be drawn to the humor, the stunts, the appearances of Time and Difficulty, and the ability to swap personalities between the characters, the style, If I Were You.

Subscribe to the channel VOICES of Brazil in the Youtube video and visit our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch!