Karen Gillan reveals details about Jumanji and the Upcoming visit to Brazil

Karen Gillanstar of the Jumanjiis the trip to Brazil. Karen he visited the Country to promote the new film in the franchise, Jumanji: The Next Phaseand he gave a show of sympathy at the news conference on Wednesday, the 15th, in São Paulo, brazil. The The E! Online Brasil he was a gift, and it brings you all of the details.
In addition to the release of a “Thank you” to the star of the The avengers “the most loved by now. “The use of food. I was in Maní the day beforeshe said about the famous restaurant in sao paulo.
The new feature, which debuts this Thursday, the 16th, with the most part of women in the group, in the presence of the actress Awkwafina (The Ming), a fact that left the Show very happy. “It was so nice to have another girl. The guys are great, they are like brothers to me, but being the only girl is the lonelier. They chose an actress with such a funny and sweet. I’ve made a new best friend, “she said.
And prepare for a long-acting, and she revealed: “I ran a lot, but I hate it. Also, I have been training with nunchako for about a month. I’ve been hurt with it, and even accidentally hitting theNick Jonas (Thomas Jefferson ‘Seaplane’ McDonough)”.
In addition to the putting in evidence of their physical ability in a long, the star also acts on the side of the Dwayne Johnson (Mr. Smolder Bravestone), one of the actors most famous films of the action. “It can be intimidating to make the sequences with the greatest guy in the world. It has a lot of energy, but in person it is not anything overwhelming. On the contrary, you have all of your support.
And who would have the most fun on the set of the filming? “Am I?”she said joking around. “Jack [[Black]it’s funny, in front of and behind the camera. He didn’t need to try it. It is in the best engracada already vi., Especially when he plays on Time”.
When asked about what would be the most challenging, transforming into a Cloud of The Avengersor live in a number of the characters in the Jumanjishe went with the first option. “The most challenging thing is to use the artificial limbs at the Stars. It’s quite claustrophobic. My neck and head were covered. And you can’t do it, for example, to eat a delicious meal. And in addition to that, I was struggling with myself in the Ultimate”.
Without creating the expectation on the fans, and She said she doesn’t yet know about a possible sequel. “I don’t know, but I sure hope so, because everyone would love to do it. We feel that we, as a family. We would love to come back, but it didn’t happen none of the conversation is not official. Stay tuned for”revealed to her.
For future work, the public will be able to see it on the big screen very soon. In more Marvel movies, because the Cloud survives”she said, drawing laughter from the journalists. “And you have a film of Gunpowder Milshake with Lena Headey. The strings will be the best in the business. It’s so strange,”has revealed that she is full of good humor.
