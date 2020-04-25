Kate Beckinsale celebrates the condemnation of Harvey’s Career, and recalls the assault

Play Kate Beckinsale broke the silence and took out Harvey Weinstein



Kate Beckinsale has used their social networks to talk about the conviction of a Harvey Weinstein, the 23-year prison term for sexual assault and rape. She was one of the more than one hundred women’s to come for the public to report, the Hollywood producer, for his conduct is not acceptable.

After the verdict, But he made a lengthy post on Instagram, emphasizing that it feels “relieved” at the news of the sentencing. She reported the assault to a verbal in-to an incident in 2001 with a Career.

She goes on to explain the situation at the premiere of “Written in the Stars” in October 2001-just weeks after the September 11 attack, the city is still on fire”. On the occasion, the cast and crew refused to take to the red carpet, because “it seems to be the most insensitive and disrespectful as possible. But Harvey didn’t give up.”

The next morning, Beckinsale has claimed that Weinstein asked him if she could so that her daughters playing in their house. However, the place took a turn for the worse when he is attacked verbally on the show. She said he was pale, he cried out, and xingá it’s called “catty” for wearing a suit on the red carpet.

“I had no idea what he was talking about, and I began to tremble. He said, ” I’m organizing a red carpet, you have to come up with a sheath dress, swinging back and show off your tits, don’t show up as a po*** a lesbian.”

She fell into weeping, and was able to leave the residence of her daughter. “This is one of the many experiences that I did not know to deal with. (…) To hear that he is going to prison for more than 23 years, it is a relief not only to me but to all the women who were battered or raped.”