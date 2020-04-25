Katy-Perry-responds to a documentary on Taylor Swift at the Sign, “I have Seen a lot of vulnerability,”

Remembering that he has already had some feud with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, has approved the program.

“Well, we don’t have a close relationship, but we do send a lot of messages. I was very impressed when I first felt a self-consciousness in it, and I’ve also seen a lot of vulnerability. I was so excited for her to show to the world those things to do: there is nothing perfect, there is no need to be, and it is more beautiful when you’re not,” said the singer.

“In this revelatory documentary, ” Taylor Swift takes its role as a songwriter and a singer, and a woman who knows how to use the power of your voice,” says the blurb.

