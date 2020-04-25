Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, has a tragic love story

Some celebrities share a chemistry, and enviable, that which is seen in movies and public appearances. In the case that the chemical does not result in the romantic relationships are pretty much the exception. Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are good examples of this.

Even though the two will never have a boyfriend, the media has reported that the attraction to each other was well known by all those involved on the set of the filming of the movie, the Maximum Speed of the ‘ 90s.

Recommended content: