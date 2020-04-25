Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, has a tragic love story

Some celebrities share a chemistry, and enviable, that which is seen in movies and public appearances. In the case that the chemical does not result in the romantic relationships are pretty much the exception. Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are good examples of this.
Even though the two will never have a boyfriend, the media has reported that the attraction to each other was well known by all those involved on the set of the filming of the movie, the Maximum Speed of the ‘ 90s.
On the site, She, Swift, has explained why Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock don’t namorara; check it out below!
In December, in the year 2018, Sandra Bullock has admitted that she had a crush on Keanu Reeves at the time of the release of the full-Speed in 1994. She came up to say that you just don’t date the star because he was that he didn’t like it.
Months later, Keanu Reeves has told Ellen DeGeneres that he had no idea of the feelings of the Bullock, and he also had a huge crush on co-worker.
The complicated love life of Keanu Reeves
At the end of the day, Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are not dated because they have focused only on the professional side during the recording of the Maximum Speed.
“We were working on,” said Keanu Reeves during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves have also developed a strong friendship, one that is still alive today. They both have found love and happiness in your career and personal life.
Last year, Keanu Reeves has made his first public appearance followed in a very long time. The actor lives in a long-term relationship with artist Alexandra Grant.
Sandra Bullock lives on Bryan Randall from the year 2015. After a previous relationship is toxic, the actress has finally found love in the home.
